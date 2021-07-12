Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea Players Return to Pre-Season Training

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJ9Dk_0auTsFnx00

Chelsea's first team players have returned to training at Cobham this week, as the Blues prepare to defend their Champions League trophy next season.

After winning the Champions League on May 29 in Porto, the squad went their own separate ways on their holidays to rest and recover ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Many have been in action for their countries on international duty over the past months, but those who have had the summer off have made their way back to training to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tino Anjorin all returned last week whilst the other players returned on Monday.

The short clip posted by Chelsea shows Marcos Alonso, Edouard Mendy, Charly Musonda, Matt Miazga, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

And according to Nizaar Kinsella, Armando Broja, Malang Sarr, Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Baker, Jake Clarke-Salter, Ian Maatsen, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Guehi also returned to training today.

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Tottenham in pre-season before heading to Belfast for the Super Cup against Villarreal on August 11. Their 2021/22 Premier League season starts on August 14 at home to Crystal Palace.

They are also expected to fly to Ireland for a pre-season camp. Tuchel's men are set to play several local sides as they ramp up their preparations for a title challenge.

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents," said Tuchel. "Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
177
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Tino Anjorin
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Danny Drinkwater
Person
Matt Miazga
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Cup#Arsenal#Cobham#The Champions League#Tottenham#Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea: Broja and Ugbo on Target as Blues Seal Pre-Season Win

Chelsea came out 2-1 victors against Bournemouth in the Blues' second match of pre-season, with Thomas Tuchel fielding no less than 22 players. A goalless first half saw the sides go in level before an Emiliano Marcondes goal gave the visitors the lead on the 66th minute. Substitutes Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo found the net as Chelsea completed a turnaround with goals in the 72nd and 76th minute.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea travel to the south coast to face AFC Bournemouth in their second match of pre-season on Tuesday night. Thomas Tuchel's side won their first match of pre-season against Peterborough behind closed doors, and will play in front of a travelling Blues support at the Vitality Stadium. Here is the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's last chance saloon at Chelsea: The talented midfielder admits he wasn't himself after nasty Achilles injury, but Tuchel is a fan and compared him to Ballack... so, could the academy kid finally set Stamford Bridge alight this season?

On May 14th, 2019, things seemed to be going rather well for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The tall, imposing central midfielder with the presence of Michael Ballack and the poise of Frank Lampard had finally broken into the Chelsea first team under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. He scored 10 goals in 40...
Premier Leaguesportingpedia.com

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Tips and Odds

The teams of Arsenal and Chelsea will meet for a friendly match on Sunday. This will be the first of three game mini-tournament with the other partitipant being another London based side in the face of Tottenham. Arsenal vs Chelsea Head to Head. Head to HeadLast gameLast gamesLast games home/away.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

West Ham target Chelsea's Kurt Zouma after sealing Alphonse Areola loan

Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma is a summer transfer target for West Ham as David Moyes looks to bolster his defence for European football next season. Zouma, 26, lost his regular place in the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment and may be considered for a move this summer should West Ham put together a deal worth around £25million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy