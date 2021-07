Read prices, menu items, and more about the Restaurants. We tried to visit this place for dinner one evening and the line was very long so we chose to come back for an earlier lunch the next day. We chose to share the USDA Prime Brisket with the street corn as our side. Their were three sauces to choose from the day of our visit. The Brisket was very tasty, especially the coffee rub on the ends. I like my brisket cut thinner, so if you like it on the thick side , you will enjoy this. The meat was tender and the sauces worked well. The street corn was VERY tasty. There was a little heat to it but seasoned perfectly. The slaw was very tasty as well as the cornbread. We chose to share the meal so we could eat snack later on but the portion size was great for a single person to enjoy. The sliders looked amazing so I will definitely be back to try other things. Service was great! Employees were attentive and knowledgeable.