Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1223 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Miami Gardens, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Medley, West Little River, Gladeview, Pinewood and Westview. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

