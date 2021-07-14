Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

This is what your Instagram account reveals about your relationship strength

By Danielle Sinay
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTGsj_0auTrIUL00

People who post about their partners on Instagram are more likely to be in satisfying relationships, though the app is a double-edged sword: It also allows for, and might encourage, unfulfilled partners to find and communicate with prospective romantic replacements.

Such were the findings of a recent study conducted by Arizona State University, which set out to investigate what couples’ activities on Instagram revealed about the quality of their partnerships.

“Instagram is one of the most popular social media sites in the world. Even though it’s not made for dating per se , Instagram has become central to people’s romantic lives and the way s they form and maintain relationships,” Liesel Sharabi, an assistant professor and director of the Relationships & Technology Lab at ASU, said of what piqued their interest in analysing the app. “This made us wonder if the maintenance activities you see on Instagram say anything about the quality of a couple’s relationship.”

For the study, the ASU team surveyed 178 heterosexual couples about how they perceived their relationship. They then analysed 3,270 of said couples’ recent posts and previous engagement between the pairs, such as comments and likes left on their other halves’ posts. The researchers found that increased Instagram engagement and/or references to users’ partners correlates with higher relationship satisfaction, investment, and commitment to the relationship.

“I think a lot of people are skeptical of what they see on Instagram and have this idea that if a couple seems too happy, it must be ‘fake.’ However, we found that couples who appeared happy on Instagram really did have higher quality relationships,” Sharabi said, per PsyPost . “The more we observed couples publicly engaging with the relationship on Instagram, the more satisfied, invested, and committed they told us they were in private.”

But of course, Sharabi reiterates the importance of recognising that even “happy” couples have their ups and downs. “What you’re seeing on Instagram are the highlights and not the complete picture and day-to-day reality of what being in a relationship looks like,” she added.

As for couples with lower joint engagement — well, partners in those relationships were found to frequently speak with “potential partners” — or what Sharabi calls, “alternatives” — via Instagram, almost as if setting a Plan B in place should things out with their current companion.

“People who paid more attention to their alternatives on Instagram felt like they had higher quality options outside of their relationship and were more likely to pursue them if given the chance,” Shabari said. “So while Instagram can be a great tool for relationship maintenance, it may also make it easier to exit a relationship if things aren’t going well by making people more aware of their options.”

That said, the study, like all research, did have some caveats: The  data was collected in the United States, while Instagram has a global reach. “How people present their relationships may look different depending on cultural norms surrounding social media use,” Sharabi said.

“In the end, Instagram isn’t good or bad for relationships. Its effect is ultimately going to depend on the way it is used.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Global Reach#Asu#Psypost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

8 Signs You’ll Notice If You’re In A One-Sided Relationship

When you're in love, it's normal to want to do everything in your power to make your significant other happy. You would do just about anything to ensure your partner feels supported and cared for — and ideally, you know they would do the same for you. A great relationship takes work and commitment from both partners, which is why it’s so painful when it feels like you start noticing the signs that mean you’re in a one-sided relationship.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

Uncanny Taylor Swift lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Fans can’t shake it off: This influencer looks uncannily like Taylor Swift. A TikTok user named Ashley — who uses the handle @traumarn13 — has gone viral for her extreme likeness to the 31-year-old pop star. Even the social media star’s own daughter was fooled by the resemblance. “She was...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Husband’s secret could make for awkward vacation

Dear Amy: I just found out (from reading an exchange of text messages) that my husband of 40 years has reconnected with an old girlfriend. They have been actively corresponding for about a year. Both are in their 70s. Their relationship is far more than a happy re-connection between old...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Literally using their dying friend for clout’: TikToker flamed for filming apparent loved one in hospital with warning to ‘limit your drinking’

A viral TikTok video getting roasted on Reddit shows a young woman appearing to send a message of caution. But many are accusing the TikToker of using her apparent ill or dying loved one for clout. The eight-second video was posted to Reddit’s r/iamatotalpeiceofshit by u/AlreadyReddit999 but had no identifying...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

7 Signs Your Partner Might Be Getting Bored With Your Relationship

Being in a long-term relationship is amazing in a lot of ways. You know you have someone who truly cares about you and always has your back — plus, it means you've always got someone to hang out with. But even if your partner is also your bestie, being in a long-term, monogamous relationship can start to feel a little too routine over time. If lately you've been asking yourself something along the lines of, “Is my boyfriend bored of me?” or “Is she getting tired of being around me?” try not to worry too much.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jana Duggar & Stephen Wissmann’s Wedding Details Leaked

For years, Counting On fans have been hoping to hear details about a wedding for Jana Duggar. There have been plenty of rumors about who she may be courting, but nothing has come from the speculation until recently. Now, it’s looking more likely that Jana is in a serious relationship and that she will be settling down very soon.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Iggy Azalea Says She’ll No Longer Share Photos of Son Onyx After “Disgusting” Comments

Iggy Azalea isn't letting anyone mess with her son, Onyx. The 31-year-old rapper made it abundantly clear that she will no longer tolerate any criticism of her child with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti after social media users made fun of him. The Australian tweeted, "I've decided I won't be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy