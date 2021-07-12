Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New ‘wild belt’ designation could boost biodiversity and return lost wildlife to towns and cities

By Harry Cockburn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaWjl_0auTr2Ry00

The government is considering introducing “wild belts” to connect and expand existing wildlife corridors and help reverse the huge declines among animal and plant species across the UK.

Under plans set out by the Wildlife Trusts , which the government has said it is particularly interested in, wild belts would be a formal designation which would be applied to areas in a similar manner to green and brown belt land.

The housing secretary, Robert Jenrick , is among several MPs keen on the plans, which would add to the UK’s tiny percentage of land which has some kind of protected status, and currently includes sites of special scientific interest (SSSI), areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), national parks and green belt areas.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government told The Independent : “The secretary of state has an interest in wild belt corridors and has met with environmental groups to discuss this matter, which we are considering.

“One of the reasons we are modernising the planning system is to ensure that it better reflects our commitment to nature and tackling climate change, and our reforms will ensure our countryside and natural habitats are protected with more green spaces provided, whilst delivering the sustainable development our country needs.

“We will set out further details when we publish the Planning Bill.”

Craig Bennett, the chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts, which first put forward the proposals last summer, told The Independent that existing designations “are not enough”.

“Even if [AONBs, national parks and SSSIs were] all in a good state, nature is still declining. There have been catastrophic declines over the last 40 or 50 years. For example, 41 per cent of our wildlife species have suffered declines in abundance since the 1970s, insect populations have halved.

“It’s not enough to just protect what we have left. We need to create space for nature, so we need a designation that allows you to take bits of land with low value for nature, and manage them in such a way they aid nature’s recovery.”

Part of the Wildlife Trusts’ vision is to apply the “wild belt” status to all land given over to biodiversity recovery, to help measure the total area, and simplify the competing designations to make it clearer for the public.

“It’s a way of saying very clearly, ‘this is land being managed for nature’s recovery’, but also to give a sense that people and communities can have agency and involvement with this. We would like to see communities coming forward and proposing bits of land near where they live which can be managed for nature’s recovery.”

But while he welcomed the government’s interest in the scheme, he warned the Wildlife Trusts would not support the government’s existing planning proposals, which include stripping back some protections for wildlife.

In June last year when Boris Johnson said the UK would “build, build, build”, following the coronavirus outbreak, he hit out at wildlife protections and their impact on building.

“The newt-counting delays in our system are a massive drag on the productivity and prosperity of this country,” the prime minister said.

Under current plans, numerous species, including red squirrels, pine martens, water voles and mountain hares could have their special statuses reviewed, so they lose certain safeguards which developers currently have to adhere to.

Mr Bennett added: “We’ve been very clear at the Wildlife Trusts that we oppose a lot of the thinking behind the government’s proposed planning reforms at the moment. Certainly as they currently stand they’d be pretty devastating for nature, so we wouldn’t want them to use this as a way of covering that up.

“But we also need to be proactive in saying what we do want. It’s not good enough for NGOs to just say what we don’t want. We’ve got to come up with some new ideas.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

196K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Land Use#Wildlife Species#Uk#Sssi#The Planning Bill#The Wildlife Trusts#Red Squirrels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
News Break
Science
News Break
Housing
News Break
Pets
Related
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
WildlifeWired

Cities Aren't the Wildlife 'Deserts' Scientists Once Feared

This story originally appeared on Yale Environment 360 and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Last year, as billions of people around the globe were in coronavirus lockdown, students of Queens College ecologist Bobby Habig discovered a bobcat roaming around the Bronx River in New York City, better known for its recent past as an open sewer and repository for automobile tires and rusted chassis than as a habitat for elusive wildcats. In January, a snowy owl, native to Canada’s Arctic tundra, touched down in Central Park for the first time in 130 years and spent more than a month supplementing its usual diet of boreal lemmings with choice urban fare such as mice and rats. For weeks a coyote was spotted in the Ramble, a 37-acre “wilderness” of rocky crags and hilly forest in the heart of Central Park.
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Pest plants and animals cost Australia around $25 billion a year – and it will get worse

Shamefully, Australia has one of the highest extinction rates in the world. And the number one threat to our species is invasive or “alien” plants and animals. But invasive species don’t just cause extinctions and biodiversity loss – they also create a serious economic burden. Our research, published today, reveals invasive species have cost the Australian economy at least A$390 billion in the last 60 years alone. Our paper – the most detailed assessment of its type ever published in this country – also reveals feral cats are the worst invasive species in terms of total costs, followed by...
PhotographyTree Hugger

Stunning Wildlife Photos Boost Conservation Message

Conservation starts with awareness. That's the hope behind nature photographer Marsel van Oosten's newest book. "Mother: A Tribute to Mother Earth" (teNeues Publishers) is filled with his favorite photos of wildlife. There are five chapters, each devoted to the continents—Africa, North America, Antarctica, Asia, and Europe—where van Oosten has photographed...
LifestyleTelegraph

The 2025 UK City of Culture could be a town, a region or a 'virtual' county

What did the EU ever do for us? Well, it gave us the “city of culture” concept, which inspired mini-renaissances in Glasgow in 1990 and Liverpool in 2008. I went to the latter and, as well as the stimulating spectacles and effervescent entertainments, there was a genuine buzz in the street and an optimism among locals that lasted beyond the year. Brexit in 2016 ended pan-European showcases, scuppering the 2023 UK slot, and laying waste bids from Dundee, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Nottingham and Northern Irish cities.
Little Rock, ARGuard Online

Boost the wildlife potential of your hunting property

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and its partners in conservation are hosting special workshops throughout the state to help landowners improve the wildlife habitat on their property. Whether your focus is deer, turkey, quail or the many non-game species that depend upon healthy habitat, AGFC biologists want to help.
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Wildlife center raises babies for future return to the wild

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Debbie Wayns and the rest of the crew at Orange County Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center are waiting for the babies to arrive. Many already have, but the staff expects more. After all, it is baby season. Starting in January each year, abandoned ducklings, raccoons, possums...
Animalsgreatdaysoutdoors.com

Wild Hog Trap Design And Techniques

This is Huntin’ Land, the podcast for landowners and land hunters. If you like to stay up to date on hunting tactics, land management, land values, and land market dynamics, this is the podcast for you. On this episode, Joe and Clint talk with Tony DeNicola, Founder and CEO of White Buffalo, Inc, and Pig Brig Trap Systems, about the damage wild hogs do to your property, wild hog trap design, and the best ways to trap and control them.
GardeningKilgore News Herald

Etcetera: Designing a wildlife-friendly landscape

We love watching the bunnies hopping across the lawn or ground squirrels scurrying away with a cheek full of seeds. That is, until they dine on our favorite shrub or take just one bite out of each red ripe tomato in the garden. Finding a way to coexist is critical for wildlife struggling to survive and our enjoyment of nature and our landscapes.
EconomyTelegraph

Developers to be banned from building on land in danger of flooding

Developers are to be blocked from building on land at risk of flooding, with the Environment Secretary warning that climate change is heightening the threat of deluges destroying homes. On Thursday, the Government will set out plans to channel £860 million into 1,000 flood defence schemes this year as part...
EnvironmentScience Focus

The Amazon rainforest now emits more carbon than it absorbs

The Amazon rainforest is now emitting more carbon than it is able to absorb, a study by a team of international researchers has found. For generations, the vast area of forest, often referred to as the ‘lungs of the Earth’, naturally absorbed carbon dioxide in the air. But now, the researchers say it is putting out around one billion tonnes of carbon dioxide more a year than it can absorb.
AgricultureCornell University

New insights on flowering could boost cassava crops

Two new publications examining cassava flowering reveal insights into the genetic and environmental factors underpinning one of the world’s most critical food security crops. A tropical root crop that is a daily staple food to hundreds of millions of people in Africa and increasingly being used by smallholder farmers in...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jet-skiers could face prosecution for endangering wildlife under new proposals after Springwatch presenter warns that birds and sealife are scared by the machines

Jet-skiers could be prosecuted for endangering wildlife under laws being looked at by the Department for Transport. Legislation is being reviewed after a BBC nature presenter said they are scaring birds and sealife – and there is little police can do because jet-skis have no registration plates to identify them.
EnvironmentThe Nature Conservancy

Protected Areas are Vital, but they are not Enough for Lasting Biodiversity Conservation

For durable conservation success, the number and sizes of protected areas matter but, as biodiversity continues to decline globally, it is the outcomes within those areas that are most important. This year, as countries negotiate new agreements under the U.N. Conventions on biodiversity and climate, scientists argue in Nature that sustaining global biodiversity into the future requires broadening the area-based conservation toolkit beyond protected areas.
EconomyGreenBiz

Can circular cities boost biodiversity?

Cities have an incredible opportunity to realign human interests with nature and its biodiversity. Due to the lockdowns of the past year, many people have found a renewed appreciation for green public space and blue skies. Now, some cities are leveraging the opportunity of stimulus measures to access resources to move towards a green and just recovery. Integrating the principles of circularity and custodianship of biodiversity can help achieve this goal.
Wildlifeecowatch.com

New IUCN Green Status of Species to Highlight Conservation Wins and Potential

The California condor has been teetering on the brink of extinction for decades. When the species was first assessed in 1994 for the IUCN Red List, the global authority on the conservation statuses of species, it was listed as "critically endangered." Nearly 30 years later, its status has not changed. But this doesn't tell the whole story.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Wales slate landscape granted Unesco World Heritage status

The slate landscape of northwest Wales has been granted Unesco World Heritage Site status, joining the likes of Venice and the Great Wall of China.The area around Blaenau Ffestiniog, Llanberis, Bethesda and the Nantlle Valley was added to the UN body’s celebrated list on Wednesday during a meeting of its world heritage committee.Delegates voted to approve the bid after hearing how the region’s quarries – and those who worked in them – had “roofed the 19th century world”.Both the area’s natural landscape and its historic villages and towns – including Porthmadog, Abergynolwyn and Tywyn – were highlighted as key to...
SciencePosted by
The Hill

The case for conserving biodiversity in cities starts with us

Ask a person on the street to talk about urban biodiversity (the number and abundance of plant and animal species) and they may mention pigeons, rats and maybe London plane trees or tulips. These are the cosmopolitan species found in cities throughout the world. The city’s equivalent of the domestic dog or cat. But the story doesn’t end there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy