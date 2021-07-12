Cancel
Jack Grealish gives a young fan his boots in heart-warming moment after defeat

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 19 days ago
"SuperJack is an absolute CLASS act on and off the field"

Despite England’s defeat in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, one England fan took to Instagram to share a moment that melted the nation’s heart.

England midfielder, Jack Grealish, gifted his boots to a young fan among the 60,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium.

A father and son account, @super_ollyt, took to Instagram with the clip that showed Grealish taking time after the match to pose for pictures and speak to the England fan’s son, Oliver, before asking whether he would like to keep his football boots.

Oliver’s dad, Dan, called the England midfielder an “absolute CLASS act on and off the field.”

Despite a disappointing end of the match for England fans, Grealish certainly put a smile on the young supporter’s face.

“This is a moment I will cherish forever”, he added before thanking him for his act of kindness.

The video circulated beyond Instagram and prompted a lot of much-needed positivity with praise towards the England star.

This isn’t the first time the 25-year-old has shown random acts of kindness throughout his football career.

The England star donated £1,500 towards a young supporter’s new wheelchair and has helped raise over £55,000 for the NHS after raffling off his Aston Villa shirt last year.

He said, “I want to thank every single person that entered the raffle.

“Together we have managed to raise over £55,000! I will be be leaving the page open and you are welcome to continue to donate.”

He also recently gifted the former Libertines frontman, Pete Doherty, his very own England shirt. Taking to Instagram, Doherty wrote: “Thanks to super @jackgrealish for the shirt!”

