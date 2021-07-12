Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

MPs granted binding vote on UK’s huge overseas aid cuts in government U-turn

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SszCo_0auTqy0s00

MPs have been granted a binding vote on the UK’s huge overseas aid cuts, but threatened with tax hikes and other spending cuts if they defy the government.

In a major U-turn – after months of denying the vote – Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs would, on Tuesday, be able to give “a yes or no answer” on reversing the cuts from next January.

A defeat for the government would mean aid spending would return to 0.7 per cent of national income “in the next calendar year”, he said – having been slashed to 0.5 per cent.

However, MPs were left scrambling to work out the details of the offer now being made, after Mr Rees-Mogg failed to set them out in the Commons.

In a written statement later, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Treasury would only voluntarily return to 0.7 per cent if tests for borrowing and debt had been met.

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility would carry out that assessment, ahead of the cross-government spending review in the autumn.

Mr Sunak said MPs could vote to restore the cuts from 2022, regardless, but with “likely consequences for the fiscal situation, including for taxation and current public spending plans”, he warned.

Pressure had been growing on the government to give way, with Tory rebels confident they would – eventually – find a way to table an amendment to reverse the cuts, with the numbers to win it.

Aid has been slashed by around £4bn a year – breaking a Tory manifesto pledge and, potentially, the law – with no date for restoring the “temporary” reduction, which could be years away.

Boris Johnson was ridiculed for falsely claiming that MPs had been offered a vote two weeks ago – yet had “mysteriously” chosen not to take it up.

In response, former Cabinet minister David Davis warned the government was risking an imminent court challenge, with campaigners ready to launch a judicial review.

In the Commons, Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire said she feared the return to 0.7 per cent “might take a rather roundabout route”, rather than being immediate, if the government lost the vote.

But, when she asked “will international aid go back to 0.7 per cent of gross national income in January 2022, yes or no”, Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “The answer to the last question is yes.”

Sarah Champion , the chair of the Commons international development committee, protested that ministers had failed to set out exactly what vote had been granted.

“This is not democracy, it’s playing political games - with deadly consequences for the world’s poorest,” she warned.

Ex-Scottish leader Ruth Davidson has joined the battle, warning Mr Johnson that the Tories will again be seen as the “nasty party”, as the “horrific pictures” of famine in Ethiopia repel voters.

And ministers suffered the embarrassment of charities and philanthropists, including Bill Gates, stepping in pledge £100m to partially plug a gap in spending on preventable diseases and family planning.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

196K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Ruth Davidson
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Uk#Mps#Treasury#Cabinet#Labour#Ex Scottish#Tories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

More than FIFTY Tory MPs are ready to vote against 'misguided' Covid passports after Government is accused of introducing them 'by stealth' by quietly updating NHS app - as Dominic Raab says they 'make sense' for returning to the office

More than 50 Tory MPs are prepared to vote against the government's ''misguided' vaccine passport plan and said they are 'horrified' by the possible curbs on individual freedoms. Boris Johnson had announced that certificates proving double vaccinations will be needed to enter nightclubs and potentially other venues and universities from...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

UK’s big reopening marred by Covid-19 chaos and Johnson’s U-turn

(July 19): Boris Johnson’s plan to get the U.K. back to normal is in disarray, with infection cases soaring and a public outcry over the prime minister’s perceived attempt to dodge coronavirus isolation rules. Pandemic restrictions are ending in England on Monday, a moment that was meant to herald the...
PoliticsBBC

Foreign aid: Government facing legal action over £4bn cuts

The government's £4bn cut to the foreign aid budget is facing a legal challenge from a UK-based charity. Ministers reduced spending to 0.5% of national income this year, despite a legally binding target that fixes spending at 0.7%. They argued the legislation allows the higher target to be missed in...
Businesskitco.com

UK's huge public borrowing falls in June, debt costs rise

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British public borrowing last month was almost a fifth lower than a year earlier, when the economy was feeling the full force of the coronavirus pandemic, but rising inflation put upward pressure on debt costs. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, fell to...
EconomyThe Next Web

UK government implies current EV grant will be culled

In March, the UK government cut its electric vehicle grant for the fourth time in ten years. Specifically, it reduced the subsidy by $700 (£500) to $3,480 (£2,500), and capped price eligibility at $49,000 (£35,000) from $68,000 (£50,000). On Monday, during an interview with Autocar, Transport Decarbonization Minister Rachel Maclean...
WorldTelegraph

Government ‘misled parliament’ over scale of aid cuts to China

International development organisations have accused the Government of “misleading” Parliament around the scale of aid budget cuts to China, after a review suggested the reduction in spending is far smaller than initially claimed. According to an updated report from the aid watchdog, the Independent Commission on Aid Impact (ICAI), the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Daily Mail

Government must scrap pinging NHS Covid-19 app once pandemic eases, UK's privacy tsar says as she warns MPs against 'mission creep' and keeping hold of users' data

The UK's privacy tsar has today called for the Government to scrap the NHS Covid-19 app once the pandemic eases - as she vowed 'we'll be watching it's evolution very carefully'. In a stern warning, Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said ministers must 'decommission' the app once its use is over,...
Public HealthTelegraph

The rudderless, Labour-lite Tories face an autumn of political carnage

Ugly, wasteful buildings often come to symbolise the failings of a political era. For New Labour, it was the Millenium Dome; the Conservatives must hope that they won’t be remembered for the bland, pointless and, above all, monstrously disappointing Marble Arch Mound. Whether or not the pandemic is over, politics...
Public HealthTelegraph

Narrow and unbalanced Sage leaves the Government in a lockdown bind

Upon taking office, the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said that “we have to take a broad and balanced view” of pandemic policy. He ruled out Covid status certification as a condition of entry. Promising certainty and irreversibility, he said, “make no mistake: the restrictions on our freedoms must come to an end”. Face coverings would no longer be a legal requirement in any setting, including public transport.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news — live: ‘Pingdemic’ u-turn as limited list of critical workers can skip self-isolation

Covid case rates among people in their twenties are at the highest-ever recorded level for all age groups in England, according to new figures, as the virus rips through the mostly unvaccinated or partially vaccinated group.Public Health England data suggests that 1154.7 per 100,000 people among those aged 20 to 29 caught coronavirus between 12 and 18 July.It came as supermarkets urged customers against panic buying in response to reports of empty shelves in shops due to issues around staff self-isolating, with food retailers insisting that gaps in supply will be temporary.On Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said ministers...
BusinessBBC

Boris Johnson predicts steady economic recovery post-pandemic

Boris Johnson believes the UK will see a "steady" economic recovery post-pandemic, but he warned there would be "bumps on the road" in the next year. Speaking to LBC, the PM said job numbers were "increasing", but a "cautious approach" was needed. It comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

U-turn hint over threat of 14-year jail terms for journalists who use leaked Government documents in revamp of Official Secrets Act as No 10 says 'freedom of the press is an integral part of the UK's democratic process'

Downing Street hinted hinted today that it could row back from plans to treat journalists like spies and subject them to jail terms of up to 14 years for using leaked documents to embarrass the Government. Under a consultation run by Priti Patel's Home Office, which closes today, reporters who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy