New Warzone glitch allows spectators to enter the Gulag and kill players

By Liam Mackay
Charlie INTEL
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Warzone glitch is allowing invincible players to parachute into the Season 4 Gulag where they can beat the competitors to death. Players and content creators have reported that the cheating problem has ramped up in Season 4, however, a unique new exploit is ruining Gulag matches. Players have already complained that the footstep audio is too loud in Season 4’s Hijacked Gulag, but this new glitch is making matters even worse.

Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty Warzone God Mode: Is it a Glitch or a New Hack?

It appears that there is another issue plaguing Call of Duty: Warzone. This time, some players appeared to be invincible against incoming attacks. Just recently, Activision and Raven Software banned over 50,000 accounts for cheating and hacking. Some of them were repeated offenders and these accounts are likely not going to be unbanned anymore, which is a good thing.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Warzone gas bug is back and is eliminating gulag winners

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four Reloaded action has already started. Players have been busy hopping into the new Payload game mode, experimenting with the meta shake up, and more. Unfortunately, the mid-season update introduced some previously squashed bugs back into the game. Recently, players have once again been encountering invisible players in Warzone, leading to numerous inevitable deaths. Now, the gulag gas bug has made its unwelcome return to Warzone, leaving players extremely frustrated.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Warzone Bug Gives Player Infinite Trophy Systems

A bizarre glitch appeared to give a Call of Duty: Warzone streamer infinite trophy systems, allowing him to deploy them in place of his Lethal Equipment. Twitch streamer its_iron was playing a normal game of Warzone when he decided he'd like to place a claymore to guard the zip line that leads to the top of the building he and his team had chosen as their stronghold. When he went to place the claymore, a trophy system popped down instead.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone player gets ultimate revenge vs hacker with ‘anti-cheat’ loadout

A Warzone player used a genius ‘anti-cheat’ loadout to overcome a prolific hacker on a thirty-kill-streak, showing how players can get past those cheating to get ahead. Any player with more than a few Warzone matches under their belt is bound to have encountered a hacker. As Raven and Activision continue to flounder against the cheating problems, players continue to lobby them for a comprehensive and exhaustive anti-cheat system.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone players are using the Red Doors to turn invisible

Call of Duty: Warzone's new invisibility glitch is thanks to the notorious Red Doors. Yesterday on July 18, PC Gamer first noted the video just below. In the video itself, the player delves into detail surrounding the latest invisibility glitch to hit Call of Duty: Warzone, and explains how anyone can pull off the glitch and take advantage of the invisibility by interacting with any one of the Red Doors scattered around the battle royale map.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

New Warzone ‘God Mode’ Invincibility Glitch in Season 4 Reloaded

Warzone players have worked out how to activate a ‘God Mode’ invincibility glitch in Verdansk…. If you’ve played Warzone over the past few months, it’s likely that you’ve come across a cheater of some kind. However, this could be even worse than your average hacker. Players are used to others...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Wild Warzone Plague That Could Infect Other Players

Update 7/20/21: "Call of Duty" data miner and leaker @CallofDutyHope reports that a "silent update" to the game has fixed the hack boosting players' accounts to level 1,000. It appears a "Call of Duty: Warzone" hack that spreads from player to player is getting worse. Just last week, the hack was forcing pro players to cheat, raising them to level 1,000 and unlocking all weapons and skins. Even worse, TheGamer's Rhiannon Bevan has theorized that the hack may be jumping from player to player when one kills another.
Video GamesKotaku

Destiny 2 Player Uses Glitches, Skill, And Luck To Solo Latest Raid Boss

One person should not be able to defeat the final boss of Destiny 2’s Vault of Glass raid. The fight is designed in such a way that multiple players in completely different locations have to work together to win the battle. And yet, using a combination of consummate skill, a bit of luck, and a well-known glitch, one player has managed to take Atheon, Time’s Conflux, down all by their lonesome.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

CoD Warzone: Raven listens to fans and confirms 50,000 new cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the battle royale – and one of the most played titles – in fashion, is not going through its best moment in terms of integrity; the cheats They can be counted in the tens of thousands, the community is often upset, and Raven Software is adamant about going for zero tolerance. Once again, the studio responsible for the game has announced new rounds of massive bans. On this occasion, they have been more of 50.000 suspicious accounts that have fallen.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone players dissatisfied as July ban wave removes 50K hackers

The July wave of bans have come through to Warzone as Raven Software removed over 50,000 hackers. But players are still not happy and are not being shy about their feelings. There has been quite the buzz around the Warzone community lately with games being ruined by hackers. Whether it’s going invisible, walling, or just aim-botting, the community has been asking for action to be taken against these cheaters.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

New Call of Duty May Be Revealed in Warzone During Late August

It Will Probably Be Revealed During an In-Game Event. Call of Duty 2021 has been confirmed to be underway, but we don’t have a lot of official information about it as of writing. However, that hasn’t stopped Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson from sharing what he knows about the upcoming title.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Game-breaking Warzone bug returns & sends Gulag winners to their death

After the Season 4 Reloaded update dropped on July 14, Warzone has seen a resurgence of old bugs. One particularly nasty glitch has reappeared in Verdansk and is once again robbing Gulag winners of their hard-earned respawns. Despite a welcome shakeup of the current Warzone meta, Season 4’s Reloaded update...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Latest Warzone patch fixes dreaded ‘infinite Dead Silence’ glitch

If you’ve been shot down, beat down, or otherwise hassled by the ninjas sprinting silently through Call of Duty: Warzone, worry no more. A patch for the game released by developer Raven Software today addresses the infinite Dead Silence glitch, as well as some other smaller issues that the burgeoning battle royale has.

