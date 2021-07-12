New Warzone glitch allows spectators to enter the Gulag and kill players

Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the battle royale – and one of the most played titles – in fashion, is not going through its best moment in terms of integrity; the cheats They can be counted in the tens of thousands, the community is often upset, and Raven Software is adamant about going for zero tolerance. Once again, the studio responsible for the game has announced new rounds of massive bans. On this occasion, they have been more of 50.000 suspicious accounts that have fallen.