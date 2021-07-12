New Warzone glitch allows spectators to enter the Gulag and kill players
A new Warzone glitch is allowing invincible players to parachute into the Season 4 Gulag where they can beat the competitors to death. Players and content creators have reported that the cheating problem has ramped up in Season 4, however, a unique new exploit is ruining Gulag matches. Players have already complained that the footstep audio is too loud in Season 4’s Hijacked Gulag, but this new glitch is making matters even worse.charlieintel.com
