Restaurants throughout the state offering $6 burgers for Ohio Burger Week
OHIO — It is Ohio Burger Week, and dozens of restaurants in and around five of the state's largest cities will have burger specials to mark the occasion. From July 12-18, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo will each have their own passport programs. Diners can print out a passport to get stamped at participating restaurants. Those who submit a completed passport are eligible for up to $250 in prizes.spectrumnews1.com
