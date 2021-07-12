Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Trial set to start this week in 2018 Cedar Rapids killing

The Associated Press
 19 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A murder trial in the stabbing death of a man who was found buried at a Cedar Rapids home two years ago is beginning this week.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday for Drew Blahnik, who is charged with first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse in the December 2018 death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley.

Bagley went missing after leaving his home in Walker on Dec. 17, 2018. His body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019. Investigators say Blahnik, 33, stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.

Another man, 34-year-old Drew Wagner, pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and other counts in Bagley’s death and is set to testify against Blahnik. Wagner faces up to 42 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

