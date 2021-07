The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has halted registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) by Chinese companies. The U.S. is saying that it is waiting for the Chinese government to disclose to investors the risks to investment with the Chinese government interfering in the businesses. The Chinese government has, according to Reuters, been reluctant “to submit to U.S. auditing standards and improve the governance of companies held closely by founders.”