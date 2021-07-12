Thousands more children to get free breakfast clubs - find out who's eligible

More children will be able to benefit from breakfast clubs (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Thousands more children from low-income and disadvantaged families in England will be able to benefit from free breakfast clubs over the next two years.

The government is investing £24million into delivering free food to schools through a new partnership with the Family Action charity.

It’ll form part of the National School Breakfast Programme (NSBP) which is funded by the Department for Education (DfE).

Family Action will source and deliver breakfast food products to 2,500 schools from September 2021 until July 2023.

Up to two terms of healthy free food will be provided to schools for free from September 2021 until March 2022.

Schools can apply to set up a breakfast club (Image: Getty Images)

But after this date, schools will be asked to contribute 25% towards the supply and delivery until July 2023.

The NSBP is available to all schools who have 50% or more children in Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index bands A to F.

Schools have to apply to the DfE to set up a breakfast club, and parents can ask schools to set up a breakfast club if they haven't already signed up for the scheme.

Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford said: “The National School Breakfast Programme is a fantastic scheme, helping some of the most disadvantaged children across the country kick start their day with a good, healthy meal, which can be so important in helping their concentration and behaviour during the school day.

“Family Action will lead this delivery in schools, backed by our £24 million investment, meaning hundreds of thousands of children can benefit from breakfast clubs over the next two years – I encourage all eligible schools to sign up.”

David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action said: “We are delighted to be delivering the new National School Breakfast Programme having delivered the previous NSBP since 2018.

“This is great news for hundreds of thousands of children across the country who will have access to a free healthy school breakfast without barrier or stigma.

“We know this gives children the very best chance to learn from the start of their school day.”

The NSBP has supported up to 2,450 schools in disadvantaged areas between March 2018 and July 2021.

It comes as kids from low-income families were allowed to still claim free school meals while schools were shut following a campaign by hero footballer Marcus Rashford.

Schools could choose to send food parcels to children at home, or they can issue vouchers so parents could pick up their own grub.

The weekly vouchers were worth £15, which is above the £11.50 paid to schools per pupil for the cost of providing free meals.

Other help for parents includes a grant of up to £150 to cover the cost of school uniforms, depending on where you live.

The grant is typically available for people on benefits such as Universal Credit, Jobseeker's allowance and child tax credits.