One of Ohio's largest credit unions taps Dayton for its next market expansion

By Jacob Fisher
Dayton Business Journal
 19 days ago
The Columbus-based financial cooperative already serves a handful of members in the area, the majority of which are businesses. Now, the plan is to scale.

Dayton, OH
The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

