One of Ohio's largest credit unions taps Dayton for its next market expansion

A new candy shop is now open at a Dayton-area mall, adding another tenant to a growing roster of retailers at the shopping center. Shelby's Sugar Shop, a confectionery with multiple locations in Ohio and across the United States, launched recently inside the main entrance to The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. The new kiosk location offers a curated selection of chocolates and candies, such as gummy bears, taffy, lollipops, rock candy and jelly beans. It will also sell beverages and specialty products.