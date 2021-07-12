Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Willie Nelson’s Darkest Days [The Secret History of Country Music Podcast]

By Taste of Country
Posted by 
The Boot
The Boot
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Willie Nelson has lived 89 years, and many of them have been extremely difficult. But nothing was more devastating than what happened to him 30 years ago this winter. This season finale episode of the The Secret History of Country Music podcast explores the death of Nelson's son Billy, who died by suicide on Christmas Eve 1991. It's not a story with much mystery — William Hugh Nelson Jr. had some demons that caught up to him, even if no one predicted it.

theboot.com

Comments / 2

The Boot

The Boot

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Taste Of Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Christmas
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Every Time Willie Nelson Has Been Busted For Weed

In his latest memoir, Willie Nelson's Letters to America, Willie Nelson describes coming onto his pot-smoking habit as something like fate. While swimming in Hawaii in 1981, the musician suffered a collapsed lung -- he nearly drowned! When Nelson awoke in the hospital, he threw away all his Chesterfield cigarettes... "Then I rolled up twenty joints and a new Willie was born... Unfortunately, there've been a few officers of the law who didn't think I needed marijuana." Well, we know that's true of this "outlaw" country crooner. Nelson is notorious for his long, weed-related rap sheet.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Willie Nelson’s Story to Be Told in New Docuseries

The life and music of Willie Nelson will be covered extensively in an upcoming docuseries. Willie Nelson and Family, produced by Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen, is currently being filmed with the participation of the country legend and his family. Developed by Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents Founder and Chief Creative Officer Keith Wortman, Willie Nelson and Family is being directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman. The series will feature the singer, his family, and friends in a variety of locales, including Austin, Maui, Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York. With access to the singer’s archives, directors are...
Austin, TXaustinstartups.com

Willie Nelson, startup supporter?

The country music legend behind Austin’s entrepreneurship scene. It’s impossible to live in Austin and not hear Willie Nelson’s name. But few people know his story and how he made Austin what it is. And fewer people know about the thread that runs through Willie’s contributions to the Austin music...
Texas Stateharrisondaily.com

'Vote them out': Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally wrapping up a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MusicEffingham Radio

Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid To Return This Fall With Live Audience

Willie Nelson‘s Farm Aid 2021 is scheduled for September 25th and this year it will return to taking place before a live audience. The event will be held at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (July 23rd). Last year's event was virtual due to the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Willie Nelson’s ‘Honeysuckle Rose’ Movie Opens in Theaters in 1980

Willie Nelson has gained a long list of titles over the course of his career. He’s a country music icon and pioneer of the Outlaw movement. At the same time, Willie is a masterful songwriter and musician. Additionally, many people think of him as America’s cool reefer-scented uncle. There is a lot to unpack there. So, it’s easy to see why many folks overlook Willie’s acting career.
Champaign, ILPosted by
American Songwriter

Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers & More to Join Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp for Live Farm Aid Return

After the virtual presentation as On The Road Livestream in 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Farm Aid 2021 returns as an in-person event on September 25 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. The longstanding event will be headlined by board members, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price — who just became the first female artist elected to the Farm Aid board in April.
Hawaii StateMovieWeb

William Smith Dies, Hawaii Five-O and Any Which Way You Can Star Was 88

William Smith, the actor who was best known for brawling with Clint Eastwood in Any Which Way You Can as well as appearing regularly on the last season of Hawaii Five-O, has passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed by Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, who said that her husband had died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, and his two children, William E Smith III and Sherri Anne Cervelli.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

Comments / 2

Community Policy