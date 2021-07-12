South Yarmouth man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop

YARMOUTH – On July 8th, at approximately 6:50 AM, Officer Mabe initiated a motor vehicle stop after he observed a vehicle traveling on Higgins Crowell Road that was missing the front license plate and inspection sticker. Officer Mabe stopped the vehicle and was immediately confronted by the operator. The operator, who was later identified as Collin Peters, age 25 from South Yarmouth, displayed erratic behavior and refused to identify himself.