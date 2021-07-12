Colby Covington reacts to “dirtbag” Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264: “Obviously, it was a fluke”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington said that “dirtbag” Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264 was “a fluke.”. Poirier won the trilogy with McGregor on Saturday night at UFC 264 when he got his hand raised via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman broke his leg near the end of the first round. While it was a strange ending to the fight, it appeared as though Poirier was in control of the match up until the stoppage, and two of the three judges gave him a 10-8 scorecard in the first round. But while Poirier may have been on his way to a win before the injury, the fact the fight ended that way makes some, such as Covington, believe that the end of the fight was more of a fluke than any sort of legitimate win.