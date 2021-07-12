Phoebe Bridgers announces fall 2021 tour

RIVAL SONS will return to the road in North America on the "Pressure And Time" tour this fall. The six-week headline run will see the band celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2011 album "Pressure And Time" by performing the landmark longplayer live in its entirety. The tour kicks off on September 29 at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and includes stops at legendary venues such as the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Riviera Theater in Chicago, The Warfield in San Francisco, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and comes to a close on November 13 at House of Blues in Anaheim, California. Most dates of the tour will feature support from DOROTHY, with select dates supported by either REIGNWOLF or MYRON ELKINS. The official ticket pre-sale launches Wednesday July 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time, while partner presales begin Thursday July 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale goes live Friday July 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time.