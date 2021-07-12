Cancel
Phoebe Bridgers announces fall 2021 tour

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers released her excellent second solo album Punisher near the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and she was forced to cancel her tour plans, with The 1975, supporting it. Now she's finally announced a headlining tour, happening this fall. Muna, who she signed to her Saddest Factory Records, joins her as support for some dates, and the dates include stops in St. Louis, Louisville, Detroit, St. Paul, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Boston, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more, as well as festival dates at Governors Ball, Firefly, Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, and Pitchfork Festival. See all dates below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

