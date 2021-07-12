This Call Of Duty Pro's Surprise Didn't Go As Planned

Reports and rumors have been circling for months at this point that Activision is slated to release a remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at some point in the future. And although Activision or any of its studios have yet to confirm that this is something that will indeed be happening, a new report has now emerged and has indicated that if such a remaster does come about, its release strategy will be different compared to Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.