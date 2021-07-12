Cancel
Newton, KS

Juvenile arrested for fatal shooting in Newton

By Jacob Weston
kfdi.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton police report a juvenile suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Hesston girl. According to police, a 16-year-old male arrived at a home in Newton late Sunday night in the 900 block of South Walnut. A group of teens were hanging out at the home, and witnesses said the 16-year-old was visibly intoxicated and waving a gun around. The teen reportedly pointed the gun at several people in a room before fatally shooting the 14-year-old.

