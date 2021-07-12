Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Toronto shoegazers Bliss Fields (fka iris) prep EP for Acrobat Unstable (stream a track)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto shoegaze band iris have changed their name to Bliss Fields and slightly adjusted their lineup, and their first release under the new name will be a self-titled EP due August 6 via Acrobat Unstable (pre-order here). "Bliss Fields marks a change for us," the band tells us. "We're all older than we were when we started this together and want a clean slate. We used the name Iris and it didn't feel right, it wasn't the same lineup. This is something fresh in our eyes, and something exciting for everyone watching and listening. No more mystery, this time we're going to be us."

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrobat#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Behind Viral Videosthecomedybureau.com

In The Green Zoom (YouTube Live-stream)

The Show That’s Not Really A Show But More Of A Backstage Hang!. Sometimes during this lockdown, we just want to hang out, so why not hang out with a gaggle of hilarity. They’ll be hanging out together, and with you, Tuesdays at 7PM PT/10PM ET on YouTube at youtube.com/availcomedy.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Amygdala & Listless releasing split LP (stream a track from each)

Last year, Richmond metallic hardcore band Listless (who share members with .gif from god) released the song "No Remorse," and mentioned it'd appear on an upcoming split with San Antonio screamo/hardcore rippers Amygdala. Now that split has been announced. It's due September 17 via Get Better Records/Quiet Year Records/Lengua Enfurecida Discos (pre-order), and along with the announcement comes a new Amydgala song from the split, "A Kind of Death In Life." It's a whiplash-inducing rager, as pummeling as anything on their great 2019 LP Our Voices Will Soar Forever. Listen below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Nilüfer Yanya announces remix EP ft. Little Dragon, KeiyaA & Kwes (stream a track)

Last year, Nilüfer Yanya followed her highly (and deservedly) acclaimed 2019 debut album Miss Universe with the three-song Feeling Lucky? EP, and today she announced the Feeling Lucky? Remix EP, with remixes of all three of those songs by Little Dragon, KeiyaA, and Kwes. The KeiyaA remix of "Day 7.5093" is out now, and it turns the indie pop original into a sputtering electronic pop song. It's very cool stuff, as you can hear for yourself below. The EP drops August 18 via ATO.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

’80s melodic hardcore vets Freewill prep first new album in 30+ years (stream “Past Tense”)

Freewill were a short-lived Orange County band who formed in 1987 and took influence from melodic hardcore bands like Dag Nasty, Embrace, Descendents, and 7Seconds. They recorded an album in 1988, but their label dissolved before it could come out, and then the band changed their name to Stonetelling and parted ways with bassist Mike Hartsfield, who went on to form the band Outspoken and launch the record label New Age Records. They reunited in 2016 to perform at the big tribute show to Sense Field's Jon Bunch, whose band Reason To Believe was on the bill at Freewill's first-ever show (alongside Agnostic Front and The Offspring), and that same year they finally gave their shelved debut album Sun Return a long-awaited release on New Age Records. Their 1988 demo was also released as a self-titled 7" that year on Mankind Records.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Lisa Crawley Debuts New EP ‘Looking For Love (In A Major)’ - Stream It Below

New Zealand singer/songwriter Lisa Crawley’s career as an actress and musician has taken her from her native Auckland to London, Canada, and most recently, to LA. Crawley moved into her new home only months before lockdown began. She took to writing her latest batch of songs under quarantine, which slowly coalesced around a set of vibrant indie pop tracks reflecting on love and relationships, all coincidentally written in the key of A Major. Crawley has been steadily sharing new singles from the new EP, Looking For Love (In A Major), ahead of its July 23rd release but fans can get an early listen to the full EP below, premiering early with Under the Radar.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Heavy shoegazers Chrome Waves prep new LP ‘The Rain Will Cleanse’ (stream a track)

Midwestern heavy collective Chrome Waves will follow 2020's Where We Live with their third album, The Rain Will Cleanse, on September 10 via Transcending Records (pre-order), and we're premiering lead single "Sometimes." The band started out in post-black metal territory but have been transitioning towards a more straight-up shoegaze vibe, and "Sometimes" continues in that direction. It's a heavy-yet-beautiful song and if you're into the latest Deafheaven and Hum material, you should definitely give this a listen too.
MoviesScreendaily

LevelK boards Toronto, San Sebastian-bound ‘As in Heaven’ (exclusive)

LevelK has boarded international sales rights to Danish filmmaker Tea Lindeburg’s debut feature, As in Heaven, which has been confirmed for Toronto’s Discovery section and will also screen in the main competition at San Sebastian. Writer/director Lindeburg has previously worked in television and is the creator and writer of the...
MusicPunknews.org

Listen to Punknews Podcast #550.5 & #551!

Two new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are now up! In bonus episode #550.5 Sam and John are joined by Ricky to talk about Record Store Day part two. A story of a Record Store Day miracle is told. Episode #551 returns to the news with Hallie, Em, Sam, and...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

’80s Manchester band Magic Roundabout releasing lost debut on Third Man

Earlier this year, Third Man Record released a "lost" 7" single from obscure '80s Manchester band Magic Roundabout who ran in similar circles as My Bloody Valentine, Spacemen 3 and Loop but had more in common, sonically, with the C-86 scene (Wedding Present, Close Lobsters, The Shop Assistants). It was the first official release from the group apart from a song on a compilation cassette, and it came into Third Man's hands by way of Pale Saints' Ian Masters and His Name is Alive's Warren Defever. Now Third Man is releasing a full record of never-before-heard Magic Roundabout songs.
Musicdjmag.com

New Daft Punk podcast examines each track on ‘Discovery’: Listen

A new podcast series taking an in-depth look at Daft Punk's classic 2001 album 'Discovery' has been launched. The series, part of the Line Noise podcast, is presented by writer Ben Cardew, who wrote about Daft Punk's enduring influence for DJ Mag following their break up in February. Each episode will see him focus on one track from the album, with editions on classic hits 'One More Time', 'Aerodynamic' and 'Digital Love' having already been made available for listening.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Hidden Cameras share new first single in 5 years, “Redemption”

It's been a while since we've heard from Toronto's The Hidden Cameras, a band that once included Owen Pallett and toured with Arcade Fire, but they're back and have a new album due out next year. Conceived in Berlin and recorded in Munich, it takes The Hidden Cameras far away from their folky indiepop beginnings and into dance/electronic territory. While we wait for that, you can listen to their first new single in five years, "Redemption."
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Periphery Guitarist Jake Bowen Unveils “The Daily Sun” Solo Track

Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen’s first solo album, Isometric, which came out back in 2015, was fantastic, a maelstrom of chilled out electronic vibes ala Tycho or Massive Attack. Even more fantastic: seeing him perform the songs live in a well-filled but not packed Saint Vitus Bar one steamy summer night a couple of years later (opening for Infinity Shred). Isometric is available on Spotify if you’re so inclined (I recommend it).
Rock MusicPunknews.org

The Rumperts: “Volcano Of Hell”

We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive music video for Austrian punk newcomers The Rumperts. The band will be releasing a new album titled Escapism on August 13th through Sbam Records. Today, we have the video for their opening track titled "Volcano Of Hell", featuring some delightful sock puppets. The album will be available on August 2nd for pre-order though the labels website. See below to check out "Volcano Of Hell".
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Fake Fruit, Maria BC and Shallowhalo release singles on new Fire Talk imprint Open Tab

Fire Talk Records has launched a new digital singles label called Open Tab. The idea behind the label is discovery and bringing community and human curation back into world that is becoming increasingly reliant on algorithms. All of their singles are previously unreleased songs, each one comes with a mix made by the artist with an emphasis on new music, and there's a Q&A with the bands.
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Halsey shares new trailer & clip of new music from Nine Inch Nails-produced album/film

Halsey still hasn't released a full song from her upcoming album/film If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, but she did just release a second trailer for the film featuring a second clip of new music. It's called the "woman/god Trailer," and the music sounds pretty awesome, a solid middle ground between Halsey and NIN's styles. Check it out below.
Musicgigwise.com

Poppy announces her new album Flux

Poppy has announced details of a brand new album: Flux hits in September on her usual record label Sumarian and gets a new single in the form of the title track today. Walking in a Dr Seuss-inspired candyland on the video for the track, Poppy's newest single is another move away from the metal she is known for: on 'Flux' she continues a thread of alt-rock and overdriven pop guitars introduced on recent single 'Her' (though we do get some screamo towards the song's close).
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Angel Olsen’s brooding cover of Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance”

As mentioned, Angel Olsen is releasing an EP of '80s covers called Aisles on August 20 (digitally) and September 24 (on physical media) via Angel's new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingcosmic (pre-order), and following Angel's rendition of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" comes her version of Men Without Hats' iconic new wave smash "Safety Dance." Angel switches it up from the quirky, upbeat original, turning it into something much more brooding.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Flying Lotus played Brooklyn Mirage with Reggie Watts and Jerry Paper (pics)

Flying Lotus played NYC on Thursday night, a big show at outdoor venue Brooklyn Mirage. He came armed with a dazzling light show, as usual, as well as a DJ booth shot full of arrows. During his set, FlyLo paid tribute to Chick Corea and MF Doom, and near the end he brought out set opener Reggie Watts as well his pal Marc Rebillet for some live beats and improvisation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy