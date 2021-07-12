The times late Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards 'mercilessly roasted' KKK leader David Duke

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) was arrested Thursday afternoon at a voting rights demonstration held outside of the Hart Senate Office Building. In a video she posted on Twitter, Jackson Lee said she believes "when you are getting into good trouble, when you realize that the 15th Amendment has guaranteed the fundamental right to vote, any action that is a peaceful action of civil disobedience is worthy and more to push all of us to do better and to do more." "Good trouble" was a reference to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights leader and advocate for voting rights who believed in making change through good, or necessary, trouble.