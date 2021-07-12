The times late Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards 'mercilessly roasted' KKK leader David Duke
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards (D), who died Monday morning at 93, was simultaneously known for being a colorful — and corrupt — character. After, he was out of office, Edwards spent more than eight years in federal prison on racketeering charges, but despite his reputation, Inside Elections' Jacob Rubashkin wrote Monday that the "flawed" politician "drove a stake through the heart" of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke's political ambitions. The two squared off in Louisiana's 1991 gubernatorial election, which ended with Edwards trouncing Duke. During the campaign, Rubashkin notes, Edwards "roasted" his competitor "mercilessly."theweek.com
