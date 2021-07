There is a challenge implicit in Grouper’s cobwebs of tape hiss and sighs: How much can be revealed without losing the essence of a thing, an idea, a self? For many years, her music glinted like a penny at the bottom of a murky well, but on 2014’s Ruins and 2018’s Grid of Points, the waters cleared, making way for stark, simple songs consisting largely of just upright piano and voice. It no longer felt like she was trying to burrow beneath the shadows. At their most intimate, her songs offered the illusion that you both shared the same air.