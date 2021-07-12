Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. (KIFI) - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers rescued a rider who had come off their horse on the Hell Roaring Trail Sunday around 1:50 p.m.

The individual, who was out on a day ride, fell off their horse causing injuries that required assistance making it back to the trailhead.

Search and Rescue volunteers, along with Gallatin Gateway Fire, responded using a single wheel litter and were able to transport the injured individual safely out to an awaiting AMR ambulance.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone recreating outdoors to try and travel with a friend, carry a reliable means of communication and to have back up plans in case something unforeseen happens.

The post 1 rescued on Hell Roaring Trail appeared first on Local News 8 .