Google launches new tools to help developers grow their Android games

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith over 3 billion monthly active devices running Android — of which 2.5 billion use Google Play — there are a ton of users for mobile game developers to target, but there’s also stiff competition to watch out for. Just developing a high-quality game isn’t enough to drive massive interest, as what comes after launch is just as important to success if not more so: continued user outreach and support. To help developers launch and grow high quality Android games, Google unveiled new tools at the 2021 Google for Games Developer Summit.

www.xda-developers.com

