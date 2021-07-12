Google details Android 12’s new game dashboard tool and gaming mode APIs
At its annual Google for Games Developer Summit, Google unveiled several new features for mobile gamers and game developers. Select devices running the latest version of the Android OS — Android 12 — will have access to a new game dashboard utility. Through this dashboard, users will have access to key utilities and can select a performance profile for games, which games can support by integrating Android’s new Game Mode APIs. We’ve caught glimpses of Google’s work on new gaming features in pre-release Android 12 builds, but today Google is finally announcing these features.www.xda-developers.com
