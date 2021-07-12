Google details Android 12’s new game dashboard tool and gaming mode APIs

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on iOS and Android will be releasing beginning July 28th with Final Fantasy 1, 2, and 3. Today, Square Enix has released a Q&A for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. This confirms that while Steam has a discounted bundle purchase option available for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, there will be no bundle on iOS and Android initially. It may come in the future but will not be available initially because not every storefront supports bundles. Square Enix already has a bundle on iOS and has done bundles before so hopefully we do get one soon on iOS at least. The music player in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will let you listen to all songs from the game regardless of your game progress. Check out a screenshot from the music player below: