Android 12 can let you play games before they’re done downloading
Today, the games team at Google kicked off the annual Google for Games Developer Summit. At the Summit, Google unveiled new tools and solutions to make game development easier on Android and Chrome OS. That’s not all, though. The company also unveiled a new feature aimed at improving the experience of delivering games to users. This feature, called “play as you download”, is available to devices running Android 12 or later, and it effectively takes the wait out of downloading larger games.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0