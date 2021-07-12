Cancel
Norfolk, VA

A quiet general turns over command of a quiet unit in Norfolk

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Daily Press
In keeping with the Norfolk-based Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, retiring C.O., Major Gen. Sean Jenkins didn’t do much bragging about its work over the past few years.

Instead, his boss, Gen. Steve Lyons, who had flown down from his base in Illinois, had to step in.

Over just the past year, the JECC tackled planning and public affairs, well as setting up the communications and computer gear, for a steady drumbeat of crisis operations.

Those included the Department of Defense’s various responses to the pandemic as well as the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Somalia after President Donald Trump set a 60-day deadline for that unexpected move.

The command sent some of its 1,500 men and women to support military units pitching in to speed the safe housing for unaccompanied children crossing the U.S.-Mexican border, Lyons said.

And it has five teams of communications specialists working now to dismantle the gear and networks the military has set up over the past two decades in Afghanistan.

Jenkins — who Lyons noted postponed his wedding in 2001 to be with the first wave to land in Afghanistan — said the whole point of the command was to remain in the background.

“You won’t see JECC’s flag over the command post, or on the battlefield,” he said. “We’re there to seamlessly move in to support an operation.”

The JECC’s basic mission is to step in with people, expertise and gear anywhere in the world when one of the military’s joint task forces — often set up as a kind of ad hoc response to emergency or crisis — can’t immediately find enough operations planners, public affairs specialists or communications and IT experts.

Joint task forces are expected to be up and running in 30 to 60 days after the White House or Pentagon call them into being, but it can easily take 120 days or move to fully staff them from the resources a commanding officer has on hand.

That’s where JECC steps in.

“It’s about being ready to answer the call, and they’re ready to answer the call,” Jenkins said.

“They’ll answer the call before the aircraft get there. They’ll answer the call and be waiting for the rigging shed to open,” he added, referring to the place where JECC’s teams pick up their parachutes.

Jenkins is retiring after 33 years in the Army, and joked that his only regret is that he never had a chance to hoist a “Beat Navy” flag over the JECC’s Naval Station Norfolk headquarters.

He is succeeded by Rear Adm. Paul Spedero, who comes to the job after serving as director of fleet and joint training for U.S. Fleet Forces Command and before that as captain of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Jenkins handed over command on the day movers arrived to pack his family for their next stop, in San Antonio.

“We’ve had to move so often, this time we asked our children where they wanted to go,” he said. “They’ve earned that.”

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

