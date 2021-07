This time a year ago, not everyone was convinced that Ben Roethlisberger's surgically repaired elbow would be able to withstand the rigors of an NFL season. Roethlisberger quelled those concerns after helping the Steelers roll out to an 11-0 start. But questions again arose following the Steelers' 1-5 finish that included a wild-card loss to the Browns. And while Big Ben's 17th season did not end the way that he had hoped, he nevertheless finished the 2020 campaign with an impressive 33 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 15 games while helping Pittsburgh capture its first division title in three years.