Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

McCaffery announces new handmade soap store for The Terminal in the Strip

By Tim Schooley
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Local retailer to set up third location featuring soaps, lotions and various gifts as McCaffery works to lease up space at the Strip District destination.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Terminal#The Strip#Handmade Soap#Soaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

The week in bankruptcies: Black Forge Coffee

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - neither with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 16, 2021. Year to date through July 16, 2021, the court recorded 31 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 48 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy