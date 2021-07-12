Take a virtual tour of Walden Pond.

Despite not receiving huge popularity in his lifetime, Henry David Thoreau's contributions as a naturalist, philosopher, and writer helped shape 19th century America – in no insignificant way either. Walden and "Civil Disobedience" were also influential texts to me as I pondered the course of my post-high school life. So I understand the interest USC Game Innovation Lab would have in adapting his seminal work; at the same time, it's hard to ignore the contradiction of Thoreau's rugged austerity with a game that's only capable of creating a programmed facsimile of nature. This incongruity is only the start of what I consider to be a poor translation of this author's potency.