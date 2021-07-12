Take a virtual tour of Walden Pond.
Today marks the 207th birthday of Henry David Thoreau—and we’re taking five minutes out of our day to celebrate by watching a virtual tour of Walden Pond, where Thoreau wrote his famous text of the same name. Though it doesn’t diminish his love of nature and focus on environmental preservation, Thoreau’s walk in the woods wasn’t as independent as his work implied; you can get a look at how he actually lived, at both his modest cabin and the surrounding natural area, in the calming and informative video below.lithub.com
