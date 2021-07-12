Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Shorts are now available in 100 countries globally

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 19 days ago

After a limited release in India late last year and a US beta at the start of 2021, YouTube is expanding the availability of Shorts, its TikTok competitor, to the than 100 countries. When the company first introduced the format, anyone could view a Short. However, only those in about two dozen countries could access the tools YouTube created for filming and editing Shorts. With today’s announcement, the company is making those tools widely available, meaning you’re likely to see more and more of the clips appear on the platform.

