Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett plan 'SmartLess' podcast tour for 2022

Jason Bateman co-hosts the "SmartLess" podcast with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- SmartLess hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett are bringing their podcast on tour in 2022.

The actors will celebrate the first anniversary of the podcast with a North American tour.

"Hello, gang. We are very excited to be hitting the road with our 'SmartLess Tour Live.' It's all because YOU, our devoted fans, have asked for it," they wrote Monday on Instagram.

The tour will begin Feb. 2 in Toronto, Ontario, and end Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale to begin Saturday at 10 p.m.

The SmartLess podcast "connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity." Bateman, Hayes and Arnett launched the podcast in July 2020.

Here's the full list of dates for the SmartLess tour:

Feb. 2 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Massey Hall

Feb. 4 -- Boston, at Boch Center Wang Theatre

Feb. 5 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Kings Theatre

Feb. 8 -- Chicago, at The Chicago Theatre

Feb. 9 -- Madison, Wisc., at The Orpheum Theater

Feb. 12 -- Los Angeles at The Orpheum Theatre