Death's Door somehow makes death feel both bleak and supremely chill
Death's Door has immaculate vibes. You play as an adorable crow steadfastly disposing of stagnant souls in a strangely beautiful universe full of Gothic architecture and bizarre enemies. There's a melancholic piano that solemnly scores the corvid's adventures as he fights possessed castles and befriends an NPC with a soup pot for a head. At the end of one section, a boss calls you a little shit before tossing urns filled with angry souls at your head. Like I said, immaculate.www.gamesradar.com
