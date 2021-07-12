Cancel
Video Games

Death's Door somehow makes death feel both bleak and supremely chill

Death's Door has immaculate vibes. You play as an adorable crow steadfastly disposing of stagnant souls in a strangely beautiful universe full of Gothic architecture and bizarre enemies. There's a melancholic piano that solemnly scores the corvid's adventures as he fights possessed castles and befriends an NPC with a soup pot for a head. At the end of one section, a boss calls you a little shit before tossing urns filled with angry souls at your head. Like I said, immaculate.

