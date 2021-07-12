Death's Door somehow makes death feel both bleak and supremely chill

If grimdark is a genre, then so must be cutedark. Death's Door glides into this camp on gossamer wings. It's got Hollow Knight's dimples but not its teeth. It's lighter, an appropriately feathery game. For long stretches it is refreshingly untaxing with a few challenging battles. This lightness is its strength. The soulslike undertones are mostly a facade and it is less inspired by Lordran than it is by Hyrule. There are fluffy puzzles, curious dungeons and cute characters with JiGgLiNg diALoGuE tExT. I foresee any Nintendo likers out there immediately thinking: "I'll get this on my Switch". Sadly, you can't, at least not yet. But consider the PC version anyway. For a solid chunk of its playtime this is a pleasing sword-swisher that invites a laid-back evening session of dungeon dawdling. Nothing too hard, nothing too nasty.