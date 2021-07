What happened on July 17 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 1989, the New York Rangers announced the hiring of Neil Smith as the ninth general manager in franchise history. His task? To accomplish what the last seven GM’s had been unable to do, bring a Stanley Cup to Madison Square Garden. It’s hard to believe, but when Smith was brought on board, the only GM to win a Cup was Lester Patrick who had been at the helm when the Rangers won in 1928, 1933 and 1940.