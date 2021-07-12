It's Been 30 Years and the 'Pirates of Dark Water' Still Haven't Been Allowed to Complete Their Quest
In 1991, iconic animation studio Hanna-Barbera pulled back the curtain on Mer, an alien world overrun by environmental evil. The only thing that could stop the encroaching darkness and the ruthless pirate lord who sought to control it was a ragtag group of unlikely heroes: an orphaned prince of a once-great kingdom, the last of his line; a veteran pirate whose obsession with treasure hides a heart of gold; a mysterious eco-mancer with ties to the realm beyond that of mortal men; and whatever the hell a monkey-bird is. These were The Pirates of Dark Water.collider.com
