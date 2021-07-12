Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Billie Eilish Hits Back at People Saying She's in Her ‘Flop Era’

By Elizabeth Loga n
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clowns! Clowns and fools everywhere! How dare the small minds of TikTok suggest Billie Eilish is in her “flop era!”. While I haven't seen any evidence that Eilish's new music is being rejected by her fanbase, the singer apparently has. She recently posted a TikTok in which she reacts under the words “Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…” and captioned it, “Literally all I see on this app…eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours.”

www.glamour.com

Comments / 3

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Hair#Flop#Hair Colour#Vogue#Tiktok#Nda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Billie Eilish 'obviously not happy' with her body

Billie Eilish is "obviously not happy" with her body but she doesn't know many people who are so she accepts that it is how it is. Billie Eilish is "obviously not happy" with her body. The 'everything i've wanted' hitmaker admits she isn't happy in her own skin - but...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish Horrifies Fans!

In recent weeks, Billie Eilish really listens to a lot. One shitstorm after another chases the “Your Power” singer. After the accusations of racism against Billie Eilish, she apologized to her fans, but that didn’t really make things any better. The minds of some fans are still upset. And even if the hype about Billie Eilish’s documentary film “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” was great (and most of her fans watched the documentary), so many do not find it successful in retrospect. But why? What upsets and horrifies Billie Eilish’s fans about the documentary?
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish confesses: She is still ashamed of it today

Billie Eilish confesses: “Have said many things that I don’t agree with at all now”. Billie Eilish is one of the biggest megastars in the world. Almost 88 million people now follow her on Instagram. She is regularly showered with numerous awards for her songs. At the Grammys last year alone, she managed to secure all the trophies of the main categories. Since 2021, Billie presents itself with a new look. Instead of the black-green hair, she now relies on blonde and shows herself more and more in figure-hugging clothing.
MusicNYLON

Dua Lipa Channels Royalcore In “Demeanor” Music Video

Dua Lipa is still hard at work, as she stars in a brand new music video for “Demeanor” by the late rapper Pop Smoke, which debuted on Thursday. The Future Nostalgia singer channeled royalcore (or Regencycore for the Bridgerton fans) for her latest look, wearing a vintage corset piece from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 1998 couture collection, as hinted by stylist Lorenzo Possoco on Instagram, and Vram jewelry.
Musicwegotthiscovered.com

How old is Billie Eilish?

Billie Elish is unequivocally one of the biggest pop stars of the past decade boasting multiple award-winning records and millions of monthly listeners across streaming platforms. Beginning her music career at 15 years old, Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me, rose to the top of charts around the world...
Musicyounghollywood.com

Our Favorite Moments From Billie Eilish's "NDA" Music Video!

Billie Eilish is back and just getting better with every new release. With her sophomore album Happier Than Ever coming up on July 30th, the 19-year-old singer/songwriter has dropped her newest single “NDA”, and I’m going to be bold and call this one of my favorite Billie Eilish songs of all time! The pairing of vulnerable lyrics with a plucky guitar string beat is just too good. What’s even better than that? Billie has also released a music video to accompany the new hit song!
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Billie Eilish Is Not Ready To Speak About Her Trauma

Billie Eilish recently told the LA Times that she isn’t ready to speak about the trauma she alludes to in the last line of her song, “Getting Older.”. The track, featured in the forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever, includes the line, “I’ve had some trauma / Did things I didn’t wanna / Was too afraid to tell ya / But now I think it’s time.”
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

Billie Eilish Is Getting Her Own Air Jordan 1 KO Collab

Back in 2019, Billie Eilish appeared as a guest on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping and in the episode, she teased that a project with Jordan Brand was potentially in the works. Now, we’re finally learning about a sneaker collaboration which she may have been alluding to. Newly leaked images from @PVASneakers...
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Billie Eilish admits she’s “embarrassed” for using a racial slur

As a member of Generation Z, Billie Eilish knows that nothing disappears from the internet. The Grammy winner recently spoke about how difficult it is to escape her past, especially considering that she is a completely different person than she ever was. During an interview with Vogue Australia, which was...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Billie Eilish Says She's 'Ashamed' of Past Behavior After Racism Accusations

One month after coming under fire over resurfaced videos, Billie Eilish addressed her previous behavior. “The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?’” the Grammy winner, 19, said in her Vogue Australia cover story, published on Friday, July 16. “Like, ‘Do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?’”
Musicwfav951.com

Rock Quick Hits: Lorde, Billie Eilish + Mark Hoppus!

LORDE TO DROP NEW SINGLE THIS WEEK: Lorde will release her new single, “Stoned At The Nail Salon” this Wednesday, July 21st. The singer made the announcement on her website Monday (July 19th) along with a pre-save link for her album, Solar Power, out August 20th. VEVO RELEASES BILLIE EILISH'S...

Comments / 3

Community Policy