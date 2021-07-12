Billie Eilish Hits Back at People Saying She's in Her ‘Flop Era’

In recent weeks, Billie Eilish really listens to a lot. One shitstorm after another chases the “Your Power” singer. After the accusations of racism against Billie Eilish, she apologized to her fans, but that didn’t really make things any better. The minds of some fans are still upset. And even if the hype about Billie Eilish’s documentary film “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” was great (and most of her fans watched the documentary), so many do not find it successful in retrospect. But why? What upsets and horrifies Billie Eilish’s fans about the documentary?