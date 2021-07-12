‘Black Widow’ Writer Breaks Down That Taskmaster Twist — Was It Always Supposed to Be [SPOILER?]

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It almost feels like a crime to hide someone like Olga Kurylenko behind a helmet, especially when you hire an action star like her for a film that just happens to be Marvel’s Black Widow. Making up the latest mind-blowing reveal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kurylenko is the official actor behind Antonia Dreykov, the woman we now know as Taskmaster. And while we do get to see her face for a couple of scenes in director Cate Shortland’s big MCU outing, there was one big Taskmaster fight that would have shown us more of the actress' face. The only problem was it was trimmed down.