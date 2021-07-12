Cancel
Unopened Super Mario 64 Cartridge Sells for $1.56 Million, Breaking Previous Record Held by The Legend of Zelda

By Ray Mancini
mxdwn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo game memorabilia is some of the most sought out merchandise among collectors. For those who have been keeping up with gaming news, it was only a few days ago that a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda sold for $870,000, becoming the most valuable video game collectible ever. But now, its reign at the top has come to an end, as a copy of Super Mario 64 has now overtaken that title.

