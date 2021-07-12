Cancel
Jeremy Clarkson urges fans to 'write to Amazon' as they beg for series two of farm show

By Brogan-Leigh Hurst
 19 days ago

Jeremy Clarkson has urged his fans to send their complaints to Amazon Prime after he revealed bosses have scrapped his popular farm show after just one series.

Clarkson's Farm, which ranked highly for the streaming giant, saw the former Top Gear presenter, 61, take on the challenge of running his farm Diddly Squat - which he has owned since 2008 - in the Cotswolds.

The first series provided tonnes of entertainment for viewers, with Jeremy even tweeting about how overwhelmed he has been by the support.

However it was an "expensive failure" according to the presenter, as he revealed he made an annual profit of £114 in its first year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHQih_0auThraK00
Jeremy Clarkson poses outside his farm shop

And now it seems the show won't be making a return, after eager fans begged to know if it is coming back.

"No. We aren't. Write to Amazon, it's their decision," he penned to a follower who wanted to know if they could look forward to series two.

One fan furiously wrote: "@primevideouk @AmazonUK what on earth are you doing?! Get series 2 signed off, now! @JeffBezos"

Another shared: "Just so you know myself and all of my children have loved this series xxx I will be contacting Amazon to make more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCONB_0auThraK00
He fronted his own farm show (Image: Getty Images)

"@PrimeVideo pleasepleaseplease it was the best thing I've seen all year," a third pleaded.

Jeremy's farm show was first rejected by the BBC before it was snapped up by Amazon Prime.

Speaking on radio DJ Andy Jaye's podcast, he explained: "It's a funny little dysfunctional family we've got there but it's great. It's such a harmonious and wonderful workplace. I thought, 'This might work on television'.

"So I started pitching it to Amazon, who immediately said yes. Actually, I first pitched it to the BBC in 2008 and all they were bothered about was, 'Where would the production office be?'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02c06Q_0auThraK00
Jeremy's fans are gutted

"I said, 'London, I suppose'. And they said, 'Oh no, you can't do it in London'."

He continued: "That's all they said. They never asked what the show was about or where it was going to be made. Amazon was a bit less bothered about that - and here we are."

The Mirror has contacted Amazon Prime for a comment.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

