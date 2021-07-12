Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jessica Biel launches new wellness brand

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Biel has launched a new wellness brand. The 39-year-old actress has teamed up with Greg Willsey and entrepreneur Jeremy Adams to set up Kinderfarms, a health and wellness brand for families.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SportsPosted by
FootwearNews

Simone Biles’ Brand Partner Athleta Launches Women’s Wellness Platform

Athleta, the Gap Inc. company repped by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, on Wednesday announced the debut of AthletaWell, a digital wellness platform geared toward women’s physical and mental well-being and community. The online destination will feature expert-led conversations and interest groups centered on topics such as women’s health and body...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Argues With Karlie Redd, Brags About Being "Married To A Kardashian"

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new "it" Love & Hip Hop couple, but they've been warring on social media for days. This week, an interview with Karlie was released that showed the reality star stating that she was dating Odom. However, he jumped in a comment section to assert he's single while Karlie co-signed, saying the interview was old and they were no longer entertaining a relationship.
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!
TV & VideosTODAY.com

This Jennifer Aniston look-alike will make you think you've found a new 'Friend'

Because it sure looks like it! And, in fact, sounds like the star of "Friends"!. In this viral video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times in two days, a woman who looks a whole lot like Aniston, says, "I want to quit. But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in."
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Kutcher, Kunis Done ‘Living Separate Lives,’ Save Failing Marriage

Gossip Cop confronted a story about the two teetering on the edge of divorce. Let’s look back on that story to see how it turned out. In its cover story, OK! asserted that Kunis and Kutcher had resolved to not get divorced. A source said, “they’d pretty much been living separate lives, putting their careers first and not spending enough time together as a family.” The distance had become alarming, and Kunis even “told friends that things got so bad, she was thinking about leaving Ashton,” snitched the tipster. While they got close to divorce, Kunis and Kutcher decided to communicate instead, and they’re now staying together.
CelebritiesPosted by
Benzinga

Dua Lipa Sued After Sharing Paparazzi Photo Of Herself On Instagram

British singer Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement for running a press agency’s photograph of her on her Instagram page without permission. What Happened: The BBC reports that Integral Images Inc., a New York City-based photography and videography service, took Lipa’s photograph on Feb. 3, 2019 while she was standing in line at an airport. The photograph showed the singer holding her airline ticket and passport while wearing an oversized hat.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Hospitalized Amid Marital Woes With Dean McDermott

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who is rumored to have split with her actor husband, takes to social media to share a picture of herself in her hospital bed. AceShowbiz - It might have been a difficult time for Tori Spelling. The former "BH90210" star, who reportedly has marital issues with husband Dean McDermott, revealed that she is currently hospitalized.

Comments / 0

Community Policy