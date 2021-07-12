Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares Ominous Health Update

In June, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, saying he had been going through chemotherapy for three months. He didn’t offer very many more details, but he did make it clear that he was moving forward with a positive attitude about his future and was hopeful about his treatment. Recently, Hoppus offered an update on how he’s been doing on a Twitch stream (via The Hollywood Reporter), explaining that his specific diagnosis is “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A,” which means that the cancer has entered multiple parts of his body. Basically, his summary of it is that “the cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood related,” adding, “my blood’s trying to kill me.”