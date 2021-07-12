Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares Ominous Health Update
Beloved punk rocker and Blink-182 legend Mark Hoppus shocked millions of fans the world over when he revealed back in June that he'd secretly been battling cancer for months. Taking to Twitter to share an uncharacteristically somber post, the iconic bassist and singer, whose biggest hits include goofy anthems "What's My Age Again?" and "All the Small Things," acknowledged he'd been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for three months already. Hoppus noted he still has "months of treatment ahead of me." The Blink-182 star also admitted, "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."www.thelist.com
