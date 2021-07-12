Alyson Fenix Is Covering Child Care Costs for Elite Athletes for 2021

One of the hallmarks of truly elite athletes, and of high-performing people in general, is task discipline: you know what you need to do, so you do it. You run 100-mile weeks, project a hard climbing route for months, or work on your crossover with ankle weights strapped to your wrist for six hours a day. That’s the hard stuff. In comparison, you’d think that the routine challenges of daily life—eating and sleeping, for example—would be easy.