Alyson Fenix Is Covering Child Care Costs for Elite Athletes for 2021
Alyson Felix, one of the world’s most decorated Olympians, is stepping up to help fellow moms reach their athletic dreams. Alyson announced a partnership between the Women’s Sports Foundation and her primary sponsor Athleta to launch a grant to help cover child care costs for professional athletes competing during 2021. In total, the partnership will give 20 Olympic athletes $10,000 each to help cover child care costs, totaling $200,000.www.fatherly.com
