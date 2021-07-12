Cancel
'Grace,' Musical About Gentrification, Preparing For Worldwide Debut With Industry Readings (EXCLUSIVE)

By Antonio Ferme
Register Citizen
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgewood founder Dale A. Mott and NEWorks Productions announced that two industry readings of the upcoming musical “Grace” will be held on Aug. 24 at Alvin Ailey Studios. “Grace” celebrates the little-told history of African American culinary traditions and the challenges Black-owned businesses faced in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods. A Philadelphia family, The Mintons, gather to mourn the loss of their matriarch and cope with the future of their family’s cherished restaurant, Minton’s Place. The restaurant is home to a century of classic African American dishes, but a swiftly changing neighborhood is putting the future at stake.

www.registercitizen.com

