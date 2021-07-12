Cancel
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's friends expect pair to move in together

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are expecting them to move in together. The Hollywood stars have recently rekindled their romance after previously being engaged between 2002 and 2004 and friends of the duo expect their new relationship to keep moving forward.

Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
#Rekindled#Hollywood Stars
