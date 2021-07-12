Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: 'Not in a million years, no way!' Vogue Williams would 'never ever' star on Made In Chelsea if her husband Spencer Matthews was asked to return to the show

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

Vogue Williams has ruled out ever appearing on Made In Chelsea - the show that propelled her husband Spencer Matthews to fame.

Chatting to MailOnline, the Irish TV and radio host, 35, who has been married to Spencer, 32, since 2018, said that the veteran structured reality series - which has been on the air since 2011 - is not her thing.

Asked whether she would appear alongside Spencer if he was ever asked back, she insisted: 'Not in a million years, never ever ever, no way, 100 percent not!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zdni_0auTgCjG00
Vogue Williams has ruled out ever appearing on Made In Chelsea - the show that propelled her husband Spencer Matthews to fame

'And I think that Spencer would say no more than I would! It was great for him at the time but we are at completely different times in our lives. I don't even think we would do our own show again...'

The couple had their own show - Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two - as well as a follow up series - Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too - which charted their nuptials and the birth of their son Theodore, who is now two.

They have since welcomed daughter Gigi, 11 months old, but it seems another show is off the cards.

The couple also host a podcast together, but Vogue says she's 'lucky to even get that out of him' as he is so busy with his non-alcoholic drinks venture, CleanCo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7KWI_0auTgCjG00
OG MIC: Spencer appeared on Made In Chelsea from 2011 - 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hId9I_0auTgCjG00
Chatting to MailOnline, the Irish TV and radio host, 35, who has been married to Spencer, 32, since 2018, said that the veteran structured reality series - which has been on the air since 2011 - is not her thing

'He isn't interested in that anymore - doing TV. He works full time on CleanCo. He is at the office every day!' she said.

This didn't stop him visiting Vogue when she was on location in Ireland filming her upcoming new show, The Big Deal.

The talent show features the likes of Boy George, Deirdre O'Kane, Aston Merrygold and Jedward as judges, with Vogue on hosting duties.

Of Jedward, she said: 'Those boys have earned their dues. And they are just lovely, nice boys, who are pleasant and fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBTpp_0auTgCjG00
Asked whether she would appear alongside Spencer if he was ever asked back, she insisted: 'Not in a million years, never ever ever, no way, 100 percent not!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U90EG_0auTgCjG00
Ex: Spencer's love life played out on MIC [pictured with Caggie Dunlop] but his dating days are long behind him

'Yes some people find them annoying but they roll with that, and it doesn't bother them in the slightest. They're just delighted to be able to do their thing, and get on with it. We can all learn to be more like that!

'I think Spencer and them would get on really well!'

Of the gig, Vogue added: 'It was fun, but manic, as we had to film it all in one week due to Covid. But it was like I was at gigs - and I realised that I really miss that sort of thing.

'Like it was so nice to be out and be free. I don't like festivals but now I want to go to one!'

Vogue also hosts podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, with Joanne McNally, which often finds itself at number one on the listening charts; and she presents Heart Breakfast radio every Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTZyN_0auTgCjG00
Busy! Vogue hosts podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, with Joanne McNally, which often finds itself at number one on the listening charts; and she presents Heart Breakfast radio every Sunday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15txFV_0auTgCjG00
Busy: Vogue recently wrapped filming on location in Ireland for upcoming new show, The Big Deal

'Podcasts are great because you can do them wherever you are,' she said. 'And radio is so different to TV. You have to learn a whole new skill - learning the desk and everything. I was so nervous when I started.

'I tried to get that job at Heart for over a year. I think I had something like eight auditions, then got pregnant, then there was Covid - but they offered me the job before lockdown.

'I was going in and I actually looked forward to leaving the house for three hours on a Sunday, even though there were, of course, loads of rules in place, it was really nice to be going in to do that!'

Vogue has also teamed up with Nick Jr. UK to promote the new series Blue’s Clues & You, which premiered last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fhgt9_0auTgCjG00
Starstruck: The talent show features the likes of Boy George [pictured], Deirdre O'Kane, Aston Merrygold and Jedward as judges, with Vogue on hosting duties
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lIu7_0auTgCjG00
Collab: Vogue has also teamed up with Nick Jr. UK to promote the new series Blue’s Clues & You, which premiered last week. 'Theodore [pictured] would sit and watch that show all day if he could, so at least it gets him out too!' she said

Nick Jr. UK is championing 2021 as the Summer Of Discovery as it releases a list of 30 activities and experiences every child should encounter before they’re five, after a year of disruption.

The new season of Blue’s Clues & You sees Blue taking on a range of adventures and encouraging children to explore their curiosity - from climbing trees and going underwater for the first time, to building a sandcastle on the beach and camping in the garden.

'It's so great as it's something I can work on with the children!' Vogue said. 'Just simple fun things that you can tick off. It gives you some wonderful ideas!

'And Theodore would sit and watch that show all day if he could, so at least it gets him out too!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvd6Z_0auTgCjG00
Family: Vogue and Spencer welcomed daughter Gigi 11 months ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wuY5_0auTgCjG00
More kids? 'I would love to have more kids,' she said. 'Some days I think, yes, let's do it! But some days I'm wrecked and I think, yeah, maybe not'

Would Vogue and Spencer consider more children?

'I would love to have more kids,' she said. 'Some days I think, yes, let's do it! But some days I'm wrecked and I think, yeah, maybe not.

'We are happy with two - but I do think we would like to have more!'

There's plenty on her plate for now though - with her Little Mistress collection out this week.

Of the fashion collaboration she said: 'I love it, and I am so excited for it. I've been working with people, bouncing ideas off them. Even shooting the pictures I got to change things and pull things and swap stuff around.

'It can be a long process but worth it! And it's so exciting that people actually want to wear something you have helped design!'

  • To launch the new series Blue’s Clues & You on 5th July, Nick Jr. UK has created a top 30 things to do before you’re five list alongside a panel of celebrity & influencer parents including Vogue Williams, Scummy Mummies, Jake Graf, The Greers and Illy Morrison to get kids back out exploring and help feed their curiosity this summer.

