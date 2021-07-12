Cancel
Worcester County, MA

Gov. Baker appoints Kimberly Roy to Cannabis Control Commission; Roy to oversee adult use and medical marijuana industries

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 19 days ago
Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced Monday that Kimberly Roy has been appointed to the Cannabis Control Commission. Serving as the governor’s appointee, Roy will oversee both the adult-use and medical marijuana industries. Since 20211, Roy has served as director of external affairs for the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department, where she’s focused on the Face2Face program, a substance misuse prevention and education program serving more than 375,000 local students.

