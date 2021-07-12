Cancel
'Petrov's Flu' Review: Kirill Serebrennikov Returns to Form With a Delirious Post-Soviet Pandemic Vision

By Guy Lodge
seattlepi.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two years since iconoclastic Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov was released from a 20-month period of house arrest on embezzlement charges widely considered to have been trumped up by the government. If things haven’t been plain sailing since then — the revived case ended in a suspended sentence last year, confining the director to his home country — he has at least been free to roam, work and film in Russia. Cue “Petrov’s Flu,” Serebrennikov’s first feature since his release, and a consummate answer to the admittedly niche question of just what kind of film one makes after such a period of confinement: one that moves as freely and recklessly as possible, untethered by short-leash rules of time, space or storytelling.

