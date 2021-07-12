More service, not new routes, needed for Orlando's public bus system Lynx to thrive, say experts
Central Florida's growth in all directions — from its beaches to its 'burbs — keeps stretching its public transportation needs. However, when it comes to bus transportation, experts say metro Orlando operators need to focus on increasing service for existing routes versus adding new ones. These experts spoke during Orlando Business Journal's July 8 transportation community impact roundtable.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0