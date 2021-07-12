Cancel
MLB

MLB All-Star Game gear: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge shirts, jerseys, hats | Where to buy online

By Ben Axelson
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 19 days ago
The MLB All-Star Game is back for 2021 after last summer’s game (and most of the MLB season) was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A new crop of baseball’s best will take the field for the American and National League teams, and fans of players like Jacob deGrom, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Freddie Freeman and more will want to get their hands on limited edition 2021 MLB All-Star Game gear, available now for their favorite players.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com
Jacob Degrom
Freddie Freeman
Shohei Ohtani
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Aaron Judge
