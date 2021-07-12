MLB All-Star Game gear: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge shirts, jerseys, hats | Where to buy online

NEW YORK — For all its continuing flaws — the number of strikeouts (23,878) increasingly exceeding the number of hits (21,450), the lowest collective team midseason batting average (.240) since .233 in 1968, the average time of games continuing to rise to all-time highs (3:09.22) and, lest we forget, another cheating scandal — baseball has still provided us a whole lot of wonderment these first 3 1/2 months. Shohei Ohtani is drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth, Jacob deGrom is drawing comparisons to Bob Gibson and the two Latin juniors, Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero, are living up to all their hype and off to what is shaping up as the first of many MVP seasons for both.