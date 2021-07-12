This 1972 Dodge W100 Is A Classic—With A High Asking Price
We were searching for southeastern 4x4 deals on the Nashville Craigslist, and while, at over $10,000, this 1972 Dodge W100 isn't exactly what we'd call a screaming deal, it is a nice, unmolested representation of what we always look for in a classic 4x4. The photos are pretty detailed and the ad reads: "Utah truck. Solid vehicle. 4x4. Powerwagon Dodge Ram 100. 318 V-8, transmission manual. Truck is correct all around. Won't disappoint. Calls or texts only please. $10,900."www.motortrend.com
